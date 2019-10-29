Your outdoor party space needs this 24-ft. RGB LED smart light kit at $30

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 24-foot RGB LED Outdoor Smart String Light Kit for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and the code OHYJZIWE is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up both Alexa and Assistant voice control, you can easily command these lights with simple vocal commands. Plus, the app lets you dive in even further for fine-tuned colors, schedules, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Govee RGB LED Outdoor Smart String Light features:
- It supports voice and App control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Remotely control within 98ft, such as color changing, modes selection, brightness adjusting, etc. (Remote controller is included)
- Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Home (No need hub) , e.g. “Alexa, turn on the light”. Release your hands, enjoy smart life.
- Connectable design enables multiple led outdoor string lights (up to 4) to work simultaneously. Able to decorate more places. Besides, waterproof design and strong lampshade withstand various hard situation.
- DIY colors and brightness for every bulb, what inspires you to create favorite atmosphere indoor and outdoor, such as backyard, cafe, party, etc.
