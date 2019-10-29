Your outdoor party space needs this 24-ft. RGB LED smart light kit at $30

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 24-foot RGB LED Outdoor Smart String Light Kit for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and the code OHYJZIWE is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up both Alexa and Assistant voice control, you can easily command these lights with simple vocal commands. Plus, the app lets you dive in even further for fine-tuned colors, schedules, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, if you’re adding LED lighting to your outdoor space, it only makes sense to add it inside as well. Use a bit of your savings on this LED strip designed for your home theater. It’s just $14 Prime shipped and runs off your television’s built-in USB port, making wiring super simple.

Don’t forget about Ring’s Peephole Cam at a new all-time low. This unique camera lets you see who’s outside either on a smart device or through the built-in peephole, hence the name.

Govee RGB LED Outdoor Smart String Light features:

It supports voice and App control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Remotely control within 98ft, such as color changing, modes selection, brightness adjusting, etc. (Remote controller is included)

Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Home (No need hub) , e.g. “Alexa, turn on the light”. Release your hands, enjoy smart life.

Connectable design enables multiple led outdoor string lights (up to 4) to work simultaneously. Able to decorate more places. Besides, waterproof design and strong lampshade withstand various hard situation.

DIY colors and brightness for every bulb, what inspires you to create favorite atmosphere indoor and outdoor, such as backyard, cafe, party, etc.

