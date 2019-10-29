Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Peephole Cam for $135.96 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $63 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. I don’t know about you, but these days I’ve cutting back on my screen time and try to set my phone down as much as I can. With Ring Peephole Cam, the Amazon-owned company takes the secret sauce of its other doorbells and adds a physical hole for looking out the door. This allows you to use the app when it makes sense and use your eye when it doesn’t. Like the rest of Ring products, it’s Alexa-compatible, making it quite simple to pull up a live view on Fire TV and Echo Show. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Continue reading to find additional Ring discounts.

We also spotted the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $118.99 shipped when coupon code ALT21 has been applied during checkout. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best we’ve tracked to date. I’ve had two of these for well over a year now and have been thrilled with their performance. Not only do I receive a smartphone notification when the doorbell is pressed, I can also get one when motion is detected. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Be ready for when your battery needs recharged when picking up a backup for $29. Keeping one of these on-hand has ensured that I never suffer downtime, which is great because recharging takes several hours. This battery works in both Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Peephole Cam, making it a solid choice no matter which route you take.

If you’re an Anker fan (who isn’t), be sure to check out its recent Ring competitors, including Eufy Video Doorbell and Smart Floodlight. We have a video review of Anker’s doorbell and release coverage on its floodlight, so have a look at those to learn more.

Oh, and ICYMI, Blink Smart Security Cameras are over 20% off at Amazon. Priced from $55, now’s a great time to consider picking some up for your home.

Ring Peephole Cam features:

Get alerts on your phone, tablet, and PC when anyone knocks on your door, presses the doorbell button, or triggers the motion sensors.

Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.

