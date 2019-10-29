Rocketbook’s Everlast notebooks make taking notes fun for $35 ($50 value)

Today only, Woot is offering a Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Notebook bundle for $34.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. This kit includes the Rocketbook Everlast, Rocketbook Everlast Mini, and three additional Pilot FriXion pens. Separately purchased, the Everlast is $25, Everlast Mini is around $15, and the pens will set you back about $7, for a total of near $50. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Rocketbook is unique and it lets you reuse all of its pages time and time again, meaning you’ll never have to throw it away. However, you won’t lose any data as it works hand-in-hand with its app to digitize your documents for future use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a ton when opting for a 5-pack of AmazonBasics College Ruled Notebooks for $12.50 Prime shipped. While these aren’t easy to digitize without a scanner, and won’t be infinitely reusable, you’ll save well over 50% from today’s lead deal.

For a unique way to digitize your handwriting is with Rocketbook Beacons, which we recently went hands-on with for its announcement. More on that here.

Rocketbook Everlast features:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 36 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

