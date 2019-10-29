Black Friday is a month away, so it’s time to prepare for shopping at some of America’s biggest retailers. Sam’s Club gave us a look at its Instant Savings book a few days ago, and now we’re going to take a peek as to what we can expect for Sam’s Club Black Friday 2019.

When is Black Friday at Sam’s Club?

Black Friday starts a bit early at Sam’s Club. The retailer’s 1-day event happens on November 9th, and Black Friday itself will start on 11/29 at 7AM at your local club.

Will Sam’s Club be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Sam’s Club will not be open on Thanksgiving day, but the wholesale retailer is known for doing online exclusive sales instead of opening its doors.

When will the Black Friday ad be released?

If history repeats itself, we should see the ad drop somewhere around the week of November 11th or November 18th, as the retailer is known for holding out as long as possible before we get a chance to look at its ad. While this is a bit after other companies, considering Lenovo’s Black Friday ad dropped today, you’ll still be left with plenty of time to prepare before the nation’s largest shopping holiday.

Sam’s Club free shipping

Sam’s Club offers free shipping to its higher-end Plus members site-wide throughout the entire year, and nothing looks to be changing for Black Friday. If you’re a non-Plus member, there is a chance to get a free shipping offer, but nothing guaranteed.

As always, Site-To-Store is a great option for non-Plus members to sidestep a delivery fee and just pick up your items at the local club.

How to save at Sam’s Club on Black Friday

While Sam’s Club Plus members generally get earlier access to the wholesale retailer’s stores on a normal basis, all’s fair at 7AM for every member for Black Friday. This is how Sam’s Club has done their sales for the past few years, so we’re expecting nothing to change here.

Another great way to save would be to shop online, as Sam’s Club normally makes some of their Black Friday deals available a few days early (or at least, on Thanksgiving day).

Will Sam’s Club price match competitors for Black Friday?

Being a big-box wholesaler, Sam’s Club will likely not price match any competitors.

What will be on sale?

Sam’s Club sells virtually everything. From drones to TVs, game consoles, iTunes gift cards, and more, Sam’s Club has it all. Last year, we saw a variety of price drops in many categories.

Potential Sam’s Club discounts:

DJI drones

VIZIO TVs

Xbox One X

PlayStation 4 Pro

iTunes gift cards

iPad

HomePod

Apple Watch

…and more…

