Sam’s Club’s Instant Savings Book has arrived for many members and gives us an early peek at what the wholesale club will have to offer this Black Friday 2019. Filled with 48 pages of goodies, Sam’s touts that you’ll “get $9,400 in savings on everything you need to win this holiday season.” Head below the break to find out more about Sam’s Club’s Instant Savings Book, our top picks, and more.

Sam’s Club Instant Savings November Preview

Sam’s Club’s Instant Savings Book is full of great deals in all categories this year, ranging from food to tech, home decor, and more. This flyer has some great discounts in it, but the best is yet to come. Sam’s Club hasn’t fully detailed everything about its holiday sale plans as of yet, but we did find out that the company’s yearly 1-day sale will take place on November 9th.

We normally see some fantastic discounts during this event, so be on the lookout as the day draws closer for us to detail everything the Sam’s Club 1-day Sale has to offer. Taking into account some of last year’s savings, we should see some fantastic discounts on Apple Watch, iPad, and most notably, Apple gift cards at rock bottom prices. You’ll also likely see TVs, Xbox consoles, vacuums from Dyson, and more at prices that only Black Friday itself could beat (and sometimes not even then).

Do keep in mind that the discounted prices noted below won’t go into effect until October 30th, so right now they’ll still be listed at full price.

Sam’s Club Instant Savings 2019 Top Picks:

Just like last year, Groupon is discounting Sam’s Club memberships for those who haven’t decided to join the wholesale club just yet. Prices on these bundles start at just $30, and include gift cards, free food, and more with up to $185 in total value for those who decide to partake.

Sam’s Club Instant Savings 2019 Ad Scan

Source: Deals Plus

