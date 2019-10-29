Home Depot has tankless water heaters and more from $65, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select tankless water heaters. The deals start at $65 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR Pro-Plus 3.7GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater at $244.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 3.7GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. It offers a digital display for easy control, a sleek design, and ships with a seven-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4/5 stars by over 200 Home Depot reviewers. More deals below.

Those after a more low-key setup may want to consider the ATMOR 6kW Electric Tankless Water Heater Shower System for $64.99. It typically goes for over $90. This model is ideal for areas where storage is slim and a small footprint is needed. Includes a tankless water heater directly connected to the shower unit itself. Ships with the heater, hose, handheld shower, and rise rail. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on tankless water heaters and accessories.

ATMOR ThermoPro features:

Easy to use digital temperature control in 1-degree increments

Requires three 30amp single-phase DP breakers, 3 x 8 AWG wires, 240V. 75amp total connected load

Specially equipped to heat incoming water as low as 37 degrees at 1.9 gpm

Warranty: 7 years against leakage and 2 years parts

High quality stainless steel interior components

