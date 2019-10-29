Save $40 on the Thule Gauntlet 3.0 MacBook Pro Sleeve, now $20 shipped

B&H Photo is offering the Thule Gauntlet 3.0 15″ MacBook Pro Sleeve in Storm Green/Leichen Yellow for $19.95 shipped. This is down from the $60 going rate of other colors and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. With enough room for Apple’s largest laptop, this bag is perfect for keeping your mobile computer safe and secure. It’s padded, offers a clamshell design, and brings “enhanced corner and edge protection”. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’d prefer something more business-oriented that’s not quite as bright, AmazonBasics’ 15.6-Inch Laptop Computer and Tablet Shoulder Bag is a great alternative. It’s under $18 Prime shipped and gives you plenty of room for all of your on-the-go essentials.

Speaking of on-the-go essentials, check out Eagle Creek’s 3-Piece Cube Set for $25 shipped at Amazon.

Thule Gauntlet 3.0 MacBook Pro Sleeve features:

Store, transport, and protect your laptop with the storm green/leichen yellow Gauntlet 3.0 15″ MacBook Pro Sleeve from Thule. The Gauntlet features padding for protection from bumps and double zipper pulls for easy opening. Best of all, the clamshell design with side hinges enables users to work from their laptops without needing to remove them from the sleeve.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!