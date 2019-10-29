Enjoy Assistant on your wrist with Ticwatch E Smartwatch at $100 (Reg. $130)

MobvoiUS (98% lifetime positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Ticwatch E Wear OS Smartwatch for $99.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $130, we just recently noted a price drop down to $112. Today’s offer saves you 23% overall and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked in over a year. For comparison, you’ll pay up to $160 direct from Mobvoi. Originally launched as an Android Wear smartwatch, Ticwatch E has been fully updated to support Wear OS. That brings with it built-in heart rate monitoring, GPS, access to Google Assistant, and more. At the center of the experience you’ll find a 1.4-inch OLED display backed by an IP67-rated design. With over 2,800 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of them. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Use your savings from today’s offer to change up your new smartwatch’s style with a different band. The included silicone watch strap is great for working out and casual wear, but opting for an alternative like Mobvoi’s official leather band will surely yield a more elegant design that’s ideal for more formal events and the like.

Ticwatch E Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected during busy days with this Mobvoi Ticwatch Express smart watch. Its heart rate monitor and Google Fit app let you stay on top of fitness goals, and the built-in GPS helps you navigate busy city streets accurately. This Mobvoi Ticwatch Express smart watch is lightweight and water-resistant for wearing in the rain without worry.

