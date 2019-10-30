AKASO’s Wi-Fi camera is weatherproof, smart, and records 1080p: $36 (Reg. $60)

- Oct. 30th 2019 3:56 pm ET

0

AKASO-Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Security Camera for $35.99 shipped when the code RMNY6UT3 is used at checkout. This is down from its $60 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up 1080p recording, this outdoor-rated security camera is built to withstand the elements. Plus, it packs Alexa and Assistant capabilities, giving you an easy-to-use way of accessing your camera’s feed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re wanting to save more money but still get Alexa, Assistant, and 1080p recording, we’ve got a lower-cost solution. Wyze Cam V2 has all of those features for around $25 shipped at Amazon. The main downside here is that Wyze isn’t waterproof or built to be in the cold, so you’ll have to aim it through a window to record the great outdoors.

To keep an eye on your young ones, eufy’s SpaceView HD Baby Monitor is down to $119 right now. We went hands-on with this high quality infant camera and loved it.

AKASO 1080p Outdoor Smart Security Camera features:

AKASO B60 outdoor security camera delivers crystal clear 1080P FHD video. Thanks to one 1.5W high-powered infrared light and automatic IR-cut filter, night vision ranges up to 65 feet in low light or in the dark, wide viewing angle 112°. This waterproof wifi security camera are available among -20℃~50℃ (-4℉~122℉), which is strong enough to withstand rough weather, even in the storm or snow. This weatherproof wifi outdoor camera is ideal for both indoor and outdoor.

