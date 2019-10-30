eufy’s SpaceView HD Baby Monitor is a 9to5 favorite, now $119 (Reg. $160)

eufyHome via Amazon offers its SpaceView 5-inch HD Baby Monitor for $118.99 shipped. This is a $41 savings off the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. We put together a hands-on review on eufy’s SpaceView earlier this year, noting its stellar range and crystal clear video. Features include 720p feeds, a 240-degree lens, and a pan-and-tilt design. With a 460-foot range, you’ll have the peace of mind and coverage across your home. It’s an affordable way to go beyond the usual audio-only feeds provided by some baby monitors out there. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop the video feeds and save a significant amount of cash by picking up VTech’s Audio Baby Monitor for $21. It’s a low-tech solution with an even lower price, but with 1,000-feet of range, it will still do the job in most situations. Ideal for vacation, grandparent’s house, or just about any time you travel and may not want to haul around your primary setup.

Those looking to beef up security around the house will want to check out Woot’s 1-day SimpliSafe sale priced at $150. This isn’t baby-grade security; it’s made for protecting your entire home. Get all the details right here.

eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor features:

Packed with 10 times more detail than standard 240p baby monitors, SpaceView’s large 5” HD resolution display shows a bright, crisp and clear picture. When the lights are out, night vision technology provides clear video so you can rest easily. Change the focus of your SpaceView camera—from a close up of your baby to an expansive view of the nursery—in an instant by attaching the included wide-angle lens. SpaceView pans 330° to see corner-to corner and tilts 110° to see from floor to ceiling, giving you a good angle of your baby wherever you place the camera. Instant Noise Alerts You’ll receive an alert on the monitor immediately if the ambient noise exceeds the limit you set.

