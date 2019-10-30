Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch is down to $180.50

Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch at $180.49 shipped. Down from its $199 going rate, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio has no batteries and never needs to be recharged thanks to the Smart Connector. Plus, it covers the back of your tablet, providing all-around coverage. Learn more in our hands-on.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re wanting a bit of a different experience, we still have Brydge’s Bluetooth-enabled keyboards on sale. The keyboard for Apple’s iPad Pro 12.9-inch is down to $140 right now, which will leave an additional $40 in your pocket.

Or, you could opt for the Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 at $25 Prime shipped to save even further. You’ll lose out on the singular appearance and design here and instead opt for a separated keyboard and tablet.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The new smart keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.

No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 12.9-Inch iPad Pro.

Simply attach to your new iPad Pro and Type away.

Compatible with 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation).

