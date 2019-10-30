Backcountry’s Stoic Sale offers up to 75% off jackets, pullovers, more from $15

- Oct. 30th 2019 10:17 am ET

Backcountry’s Stoic Sale offers up to 75% off select jackets, pullovers, parkas, and more. Prices are as marked. However, if you’re not a fan of Stoic or looking for another brand, Backcountry is also offering 20% off one full-price item with code TAKE20WINTER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Heavyweight Insulated Parka Jacket that’s marked down to just $45 and originally was priced at $150. This parka is made out of a synthetic fill, that’s said to mimic down and trap your body heat to help keep you warm. It also has a fixed hood and adjustable cuffs. Head below the jump to find even more deals from this event.

