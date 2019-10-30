Belkin’s $19 Wi-Fi router touts 1.2Gbps 802.11ac speeds at an Amazon low, more

Amazon is offering the Belkin 802.11ac 1.2Gbps Wi-Fi Router $18.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. While most routers in this price range offer 802.11n Wi-Fi speeds, getting 802.11ac speeds for this low is almost unheard of. On the back of the router, you’ll find the Ethernet WAN input port and four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports for fast local browsing. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Update: Amazon offers the NETGEAR 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender EX2700 for $19.46 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for closer to $25, today’s offer saves you $5 and comes within $0.50 of the Amazon low. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

With your savings, be sure to grab some Ethernet cables to hook up your wired devices. This 5-pack of Cat6 CableMatters 5-Foot Ethernet Cables is just $13.50 Prime shipped. CableMatters is my go-to company for any type of cord, as their quality is always high and customer service is fantastic.

Did you miss Ubiquiti’s latest UniFi Switch? They just launched the 2nd generation with a display, better airflow, and more. Keep reading in our announcement coverage.

Belkin 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

AC wireless router with dual band technology for max speed to multiple devices

Up to 2.8x faster than Wireless N

Video streaming and gaming up to 300Mbps (2.4GHz) + 867Mbps (5GHz)

Backward compatible with Wireless G and Wireless N

Easy setup via tablet, smartphone, or computer with Simple Start app

