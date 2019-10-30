Today, Ubiquiti is debuting its latest additions to the lineup of prosumer networking gear, the UniFi Switch 2nd Gen. Each of the new models sport a refreshed cooling system, a wealth of Power over Ethernet ports, and more. Following the debut of its enhanced EdgeMax, this is one of the most notable appearances in the UniFi product line this year. Head below for more details.

Debuting in a batch of four, Ubiquiti’s new second-generation UniFi Switches look to appease both entry-level and pro ends of the spectrum, offering two different tiers of specs for consumers and more business-facing applications. The company notes that it has redesigned the switches from the ground up, which is apparent in several of the new features.

UniFi Switch 2nd Gen adds a new cooling system

Ubiquiti has notably implemented a brand new cooling system for its latest release. All of the switches will launch with a refreshed airflow design that reduces the need for fan usage. In practice, the company notes that you’re looking at these models being upwards of 13 times quieter than their predecessors.

My favorite addition to the UniFi Switch 2nd Gen lineup is the new built-in touchscreen displays. The small 1.3-inch screen won’t replace the companion app or web interface, but this addition will undoubtedly be an essential quality of life update for many adopters. It’ll be able to monitor system information, errors, port statistics, POE usage, and network out throughput. ‘

As far as other notable inclusions on Ubiquiti’s latest, the second generation UniFi Switches offer 10G SFP+ ports, PoE++ support, and Layer 3 switching capabilities. There’s also newly-implemented support for UniFi SmartPower, which can supply energy to six different devices.

Four new models prices from $299

All of the latest releases are now available directly from Ubiquiti and start at $299 for the entry-level 16-Port POE Switch. Moving up to the $379 price point gets you the USW 24-Port POE Gen 2 model. On the more professional side of the recent announcement, the second generation UniFi Pro 24 POE Switch goes for $699, while the higher-end 48-port model is $1,099.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using one of UniFi’s first-generation switches for nearly a year now, and have been quite happy with the performance thus far. One thing that bugs me from time to time is how loud the switch can get when under heavy load. So while the touchscreen display may be my favorite addition to the new models, the enhanced airflow and cooling are undoubtedly something that entices me.

