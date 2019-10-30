Let Cuisinart’s 14-Cup Food Processor prepare dinner for $100 (Reg. $150+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the brushed stainless steel Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor (DFP-14BCNY) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 direct from Cuisinart, it sells for between $151 and $199 at Walmart with today’s deal being the best we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to remove some of the manual labor out of your meal preparations, this is a 720-watt large-capacity food processor with a 14-cup work bowl. Other features include a stainless steel standard slicing disc (4mm), medium shredding disc and a chopping/mixing blade, as well as dishwasher-safe parts. It ships with a spatula and a recipe book too. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

However, if you don’t require as large of a capacity, the Hamilton Beach (70730) Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper with Bowl Scraper is a great alternative. It comes in at $45 shipped and carries even better ratings from over 8,800 Amazon customers. This model has a smaller 10-cup bowl and is less powerful overall than today’s lead deal, but is more than 50% less expensive.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware, tools, vacuums and pet supplies, among other things. While we are talking about household items, here’s everything we are expecting from the Sam’s Club Black Friday 2019 event, plus even more right here.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor:

Includes stainless steel Standard slicing disc (4mm), medium shredding disc and stainless steel chopping/mixing blade. Cord length : 36 Inches

720-Watt large-capacity food processor with intuitive “on” And “off/pulse” Buttons

14-Cup Lexan work bowl; extra-large Feed tube; small and large pushers

Spatula, instruction/recipe booklet; dishwasher-safe parts

