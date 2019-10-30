Today only, Eddie Bauer offers flannel shirts from just $30 for fall

Today only, Eddie Bauer offers Flannel Shirts for fall from just $30. Customers receive free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. Flannel shirts are a must-have during cool weather and the Eddie’s Favorite Classic Fit style is available in several color options. Originally priced at $75, however during the sale you can find it for $30. This shirt features a soft fabric that was made to feel like your favorite t-shirt and it was also treated to prevent fading. It will look great paired with jeans or khakis during casual events. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 250 reviews. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Eddie’s Favorite Flannel Classic Fit Shirt $30 (Orig. $75)
- Favorite Flannel Relaxed Fit Shirt $30 (Orig. $75)
- Flannel Classic Fit Shirt – Solid $30 (Orig. $75)
- Favorite Flannel Slim Fit Shirt $30 (Orig. $75)
- Expedition Performance Flannel Shirt $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Favorite Flannel Boyfriend Shirt $30 (Orig. $70)
- Favorite Flannel Shirt – Classic $30 (Orig. $70)
- Flannel Boyfriend Shirt – Solid $30 (Orig. $70)
- Favorite Flannel Hoodie Shirt Jacket $56 (Orig. $80)
- Favorite Flannel Night Shirt $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Backcountry’s Stoic Sale that’s offering up to 75% off outerwear, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!