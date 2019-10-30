Today only, Eddie Bauer offers flannel shirts from just $30 for fall

Today only, Eddie Bauer offers Flannel Shirts for fall from just $30. Customers receive free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. Flannel shirts are a must-have during cool weather and the Eddie’s Favorite Classic Fit style is available in several color options. Originally priced at $75, however during the sale you can find it for $30. This shirt features a soft fabric that was made to feel like your favorite t-shirt and it was also treated to prevent fading. It will look great paired with jeans or khakis during casual events. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 250 reviews. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Backcountry’s Stoic Sale that’s offering up to 75% off outerwear, and more.

