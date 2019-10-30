Hautelook’s Luggage Sale offers up to 75% off Delsey, Calpak, more

For three days only, Hautelook’s Luggage Event that’s offering up to 75% off top brands including Delsey, Calpak, Traveler’s Choice, it Luggage, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The Calpak Cyprus 2 Luggage Set is on sale for $180, which is down from its original rate of $325. This luggage is perfect for extended stays and it comes with a TSA lock to make sure your essentials are secure. I also love that this luggage features a hardshell that will stay looking nice for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Luggage Sale tonight.
Our top picks from Hautelook include:
- Traveler’s Choice Riverside Hardside Spinner $150 (Orig. $320)
- Calpak Cyprus 2 Luggage Set $180 (Orig. $325)
- Delsey Optimax 29-inch Luggage $120 (Orig. $340)
- Samsonite Bel Mer Hardshell Luggage $380 (Orig. $980)
- it Luggage Signature Hardshell Luggage $100 (Orig. $380)
- Calpak Davis 2-Piece Luggage Set $180 (Orig. $325)
- Calpak Wandr 2-Piece Luggage Set $200 (Orig. $325)
- …and even more deals…
