Hautelook’s Luggage Sale offers up to 75% off Delsey, Calpak, more

For three days only, Hautelook’s Luggage Event that’s offering up to 75% off top brands including Delsey, Calpak, Traveler’s Choice, it Luggage, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The Calpak Cyprus 2 Luggage Set is on sale for $180, which is down from its original rate of $325. This luggage is perfect for extended stays and it comes with a TSA lock to make sure your essentials are secure. I also love that this luggage features a hardshell that will stay looking nice for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Luggage Sale tonight.

Our top picks from Hautelook include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Timbuk2 Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off select MacBook bags, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!