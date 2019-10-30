Timbuk2 is having a rare 2-Day Flash Sale offers 30% off select styles with promo code TREAT30 at checkout. Inside this event you can find great deals on MacBook bags, briefcases, duffels, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this event is the Authority Laptop Backpack that easily can store your 15-inch MacBook. This style also features reflective properties to keep you visible during low light commutes. Better yet, it also features cushioned shoulder straps and a mesh backing to keep you comfortable. This backpack is currently marked down to $97 and originally was priced at $139. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Timbuk2’s Flash Sale and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Lightweight Flight Messenger Bag that’s currently marked down from $62. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $89. This stye of messenger bag is gender neutral, which means that anyone can wear it and it’s available in several color options. It also comes in three size options, letting you hold a 9-inch tablet or a 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook. Each bag, except the extra small size features a convenient removable crossbody strap for comfortable carrying. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers.

Finally, if you like to commute with your furry companion the Muttmover Backpack is a great choice and it’s currently marked down to $83 and originally was priced at $118. This bag can hold up to a 20-pound animal and even has a folding water dish to keep them hydrated. It also has durable fabric that’s easy to clean off, so your bag stays looking nice.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!