Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB on pre-paid service is $775.50 (Reg. $900+)

Amazon offers Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB in Gold for $775.52 shipped. This model is designed for Simple Mobile’s pre-paid network and is locked for a year. More details here. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $999 but trends around $900 these days at Best Buy and other retailers. This is a new Amazon all-time low. iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices recently hitting the market, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.

Put your savings to good use and pick up a new clear case. This option for $7 has stellar ratings at Amazon and is sure to still show off your device’s coloring while providing enough protection from bumps or bruises.

iPhone XS features:

CARRIER – This phone is locked to Simple Mobile from Tracfone, which means this device can only be used on the Simple Mobile wireless network.

PLANS – Simple Mobile offers a variety of coverage plans, including 30-Day Unlimited Talk, Text & Data. No activation fees, no credit checks, and no hassles on a nationwide lightning-fast network. For more information or plan options, please visit the Simple Mobile website.

ACTIVATION – You’ll receive a Simple Mobile SIM kit with this iPhone. Follow the instructions to get service activated with the Simple Mobile plan of your choice.

5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP68 dust and water-resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!