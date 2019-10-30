Brew K-Cups, ground coffee and tea with Gourmia’s Pod Maker at $50 (Reg. $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (GCM6000) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. And you can drop the price slightly more with this special eBay promo code right here. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as 50% off and is the lowest total we can find. The best Amazon third-party listings have it starting from $65 for comparison. This versatile coffee machine can brew K-Cups, ground coffee and tea leaves with the included inserts. It also sports a built-in milk frother for lattes as well as a drip tray, 6 one-touch brew settings and black/stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if you don’t need the K-Cup and tea brewing capabilities, consider a more basic K-cup brewer. The Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker goes for $45 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers, but you can save even more with this highly-rated Black+Decker Single Serve Coffeemaker at $20.50 Prime shipped. Both options will provide you with a simply single serve solution that does not require the use of pricey K-Cups.

However, if you are interested in/already have a K-Cup-friendly brewer, there are some great deals on Best Buy today. You’ll find a wide selection of 42-pack K-Cups from brands like Green Mountain, Dunkin Donuts, Newman’s and more at $20 each. That’s down from the regular $29 on just about every option there.

Gourmia Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:

Be a home barista with this six-in-one Gourmia coffee and tea maker. It brews K-Cups, ground coffee and tea leaves via the included inserts, and it has a built-in milk frother and steamer for making lattes, cappuccinos and milk tea. This single-serve Gourmia coffee and tea maker has an adjustable drip tray to accommodate different mug sizes.

