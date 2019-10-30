eBay offers $3 off your next order with one simple step

eBay is currently offering $3 off orders of $3.01 or more when you apply a shopper-specific promo code. Simply text EXTRA to 70799 and you’ll receive a code within a few minutes. Obviously, this isn’t huge savings but every bit counts and it’s nice to have this credit in your arsenal. Codes are valid through November 1st, 2019. You can learn more about eBay’s latest promotion on this landing page. Full terms and conditions can be found below. Check out our eBay Black Friday prep guide for more ways to save throughout the holiday shopping season.

Terms and conditions:

This Coupon is a $3.00 discount off a minimum purchase of $3.01 valid until 11:59 PM PT on November 1, 2019. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on eBay.com. *Eligible items exclude warranties and protection plans, as well as items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, Vehicles in eBay Motors, and Real Estate categories. Coupon must be used within a single transaction (and can include multiple eligible items) on ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca and ebay.ca, while supplies last. Max one-time use. Only eBay users registered with an address located in the United States, Canada, Latin America or the Caribbean are eligible for the Coupon. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.

