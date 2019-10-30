Logitech’s $50 Harmony Smart Control banishes home theater remotes ($20 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Logitech Harmony Smart Control Remote with Hub for $49.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention, and is the best available. Logitech’s Smart Control includes a smartphone and Alexa-enabled hub, allowing you to command your home theater with just a single remote. One of the best parts of Logitech’s Harmony lineup is that it works even without internet thanks to entirely local control. Both the remote and hub can also be configured to command smart home devices like Philips Hue, LIFX, Sonos, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,300 customers.

For comparison, today’s offer is over $20 less than purchasing the included Logitech Harmony Hub by itself at Amazon. If you’re just looking to banish all of the various remotes plaguing your home theater, consider picking up GE’s budget-friendly Four-Device Universal Remote at $9.

If neither of these options fit your needs, be sure to check out our top recommendation of best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control features:

Control your entire home entertainment experience without lifting a finger. With Harmony and Amazon Alexa or Google Home, you can enjoy easy, hands-free control of all the things you love. Turn on your TV, change channels, control volume, or start an Activity like “Good Morning” to play a favorite music playlist, raise the blinds, set the lights, and warm the house temperature. Your voice makes it all work, just like magic.

