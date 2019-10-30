Here’s one-year of The Economist Magazine at $48 shipped (Up to $140 off)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Simply choose the print or digital version from this listing page and apply coupon 9TO5TOYS at checkout. This one is regularly over $150 per year at Amazon and direct. In fact, Amazon is charging $189 per year right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is up to $140 below the regular price. For those unfamiliar, The Economist covers the latest national and world news as well as “political climate, business affairs, and economics.” More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Prefer you some graphic novels instead? ComiXology has frighteningly good deals on Marvel Zombies comics from $1 right now, plus even more. And don’t forget about this month’s Amazon first read freebies.

The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!