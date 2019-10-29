When it comes to Halloween, it’s hard not to have Zombies on your mind. So with the spooky holiday just days away, ComiXology is discounting a selection of Marvel Zombies graphic novels and single issue releases with deals from under $1. A great way to get started is with the self-titled Marvel Zombies novel at $2.99. Down from $9, today’s offer marks the best price we’ve ever seen on a digital copy. ComiXology Unlimited subscribers will be able to read this one for free. This 123-page comic is perfect for getting in the Halloween spirit and is filled with undead versions of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Marvel fans looking for something outside the norm will definitely want to add this one to their collections. Head below for more.

The Halloween-centered comic deals don’t end there, as right now you can save on a variety of Dark Horse Terminator issues starting under $1. ComiXology has plenty of novels and single issue releases in this sale, but one that’s definitely worth checking out is RoboCop vs. The Terminator at $5.49. Normally you’d pay $11, with today’s price cut saving you 50%. Or you could just shop the rest of the sale right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Marvel Zombies synopsis:

Collects Marvel Zombies (2005) #1-5. It took the undead Marvel heroes only hours to destroy life as we know it–but what happens when they run out of humans to eat? Follow their search for more food–and witness the arrival of the Silver Surfer!

