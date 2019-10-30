Just $55 will upgrade an existing doorbell to Ring (New low, 45% off)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell in Venetian Bronze for $55.24 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s nearly $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. For those with existing doorbell wiring at the front door, this deal is an incredibly cost-effective way to upgrade. You’ll be able to receive smartphone alerts when someone rings or when motion has been detected (perfect for porch pirates). Alexa support allows you to pull up a live feed on Fire TV, which is something I’ve found to be quite convenient. Rated 4/5 stars.

Get a better angle with this $10 mount. It sports a range of 30 to 55 degrees, giving you plenty of flexibility to find the right fit for your entrance. Installation sets out to be simple and “can be done within 10-15 minutes.”

ICYMI, yesterday we found a deal on Ring’s recently-released Peephole Cam that brings it down to the lowest price we’ve tracked. Ring Video Doorbell 2 is also available for 40% off. Both of these options are battery-operated, providing an easier solution for homes that don’t have existing doorbell wiring in place.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

