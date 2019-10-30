Today only, the Samsung 860 EVO 250GB Internal SSD hits $47 shipped

Today only, Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the Samsung 860 EVO 250GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $46.99 shipped when coupon code DS7 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 15% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Samsung solid state drive delivers up to 550MB/s performance. Like many SSDs, it’s platform-agnostic, allowing you to freely use it with Windows, Mac, or Linux operating systems. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you plan to put this in a PC tower, you may want to grab Corsair’s $7 Mounting Bracket. This is because Samsung’s drive is smaller than the 3.5-inch size accepted by most PC towers. Corsair’s inexpensive bracket quickly resolves this.

ICYMI, we reviewed Samsung’s budget-focused 860 QVO solid state drive. At that time, we concluded that EVO was a better value since discounts had kept it competitively priced, but it appears that QVO has finally delivered affordability. Read the rest of our review to learn more.

Samsung 860 EVO 250GB SSD features:

Enhanced Performance: Sequential Read/Write speeds up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s respectively; Reliability : 1.5 Million Hours Reliability (MTBF)

Ideal for mainstream PCs and laptops for personal, gaming and business use; Operating Temperature: 0 to 70 degree Celsius Operating Temperature

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!