Sennheiser's Wireless TV Headphones have a 328-ft. range: $157.50 (Amazon low)

Oct. 30th 2019

$157.50
0

Amazon is offering the Sennheiser RS 175 RF Wireless TV Headphone System for $157.49 shipped. Typically selling for $280, these are currently on sale for $200 at retailers like B&H, allowing you to save up to $122. Today’s deal beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $5. Have you ever wanted to watch TV without distracting everyone around you? Sennheiser’s RF headset will do the trick while providing up to an incredible 328-foot range. This will allow you to roam throughout the house while still listening to your favorite shows. Best of all, it connects directly to a TV, preventing the need to fiddle with which device is outputting audio. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Have a pair of AirPods around the house? Consider picking up Twelve South Airfly. I own it and have used it countless times to add wireless audio to 3.5mm-equipped devices like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Speaking of AirPods, one of Anker’s competitors is called Liberty Air, and we’ve unraveled a solid 35% discount that’s ripe for the picking. We reviewed them earlier this year and said they were “a solid buy at $80”.

Sennheiser Wireless TV Headphones features:

  • Compact, ergonomic over ear headphones.
  • Bass boost & surround sound listening modes.
  • Digital wireless technology ensures that signal transmission remains clear & accurate.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

$157.50

