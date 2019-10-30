This dash camera packs 4K recording and built-in GPS for $45.50 (35% off)

Sunwarm (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TOGUARD 4K GPS-enabled Dash Camera for $45.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down nearly $25 from its regular going rate and is the best available. Offering 4K recording is something many dash cameras just can’t muster. This model gives extremely high-quality video capture alongside a sleek body. Plus, the built-in GPS chip records the locations of your videos, making sure you always know where an incident happened. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget that last night we spotted a backup camera kit that makes seeing behind your vehicle super easy. It integrates with the included rearview mirror, making for a sleek installation.

However, with your savings from today’s deal, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card to store your recordings on. The included adapter makes transferring footage a dead-simple task when it comes time to archive old recordings.

The 4k dash cam captures the road and license plates clearly in daylight and nighttime, making your drive safer. 170°wide angle footage with adjustable swivel lens ensures you get a wider and more flexible field of vision to reduce blind spots, bringing you a better visual experience. The dash cam comes with an external GPS module, which records real time GPS coordinates in the video file, so you can view the tracking route when you playback the footage. Warm tips: only support windows system.

