This kit adds a backup camera to your rear-view mirror: $90.50 (Save $50)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 Backup Camera Kit for $90.59 shipped when coupon code 64TACM5S has been applied during checkout. That’s about $50 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked. Instead of adding a bulky monitor to your dash, this offering includes a replacement rear view mirror that sports a built-in backup camera. Once installed, this kit provides a 170-degree view that’s free of obstructions. The camera supports night vision, yielding a clear picture no matter what time of day it is. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bring Alexa to the car when snagging Anker’s Roav Viva for $21. Adding an assistant is just the icing on the cake since you’ll also find two fast-charging USB ports in tow. Each implements Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology, providing a quick refill for you and a passenger.

Prepare for the unexpected with this highly-rated jump starter at $46. This is not only a solid discount, it’s a fantastic investment as you’ll be able to get your car (or someone else’s) back up in a jiffy.

AUTO-VOX T2 Backup Camera Kit features:

Stable Signal and Clear Image: Compared with the wireless system, T2 receives a more stable signal via wired transmission, which ensures a crisp and sharp image without delay.

Super Night Vision: T2 works perfectly even in low-light situations. With 6 LED lights embedded in rear view camera, it can automatically light up in nighttime to display pristine footage.

