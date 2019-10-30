Travel comfortably with this Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow for $20 (Orig. $25)

Our bodies are all different, yet most travel pillows are the same shape. The Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow breaks the mold, with a design that adapts to your neck and head to provide cozy support. You can get one now for $19.99 (Orig. $24.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Made from memory foam with a flexible rod inside, the Twist pillow can take almost any shape. You can wrap it around the back of your neck like a standard travel pillow, place it against the window, or get truly creative.

The memory foam gives under pressure, while still maintaining good support for your neck, head, or spine. This is particularly important if you suffer with chronic pain. Meanwhile, the cotton cover offers a soft and breathable surface for your head.

The Twist pillow takes up no more room in your luggage than a standard travel pillow, and the cover is machine washable. It’s also very durable — you get a one-year warranty to prove the point.

Order now for $19.99 to save 20% on the Twist Travel Pillow, and choose from two colors on the deal page: White and Blue.

