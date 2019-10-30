Twelve South’s BookBook iPad cases are all on sale from $64 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a handful of notable discounts on Twelve South’s BookBook Vol. 2 cases headlined by the 11-inch iPad Pro model for $71.99. You’d typically pay $90 here. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This case features a full-grain leather design that “protects and disguises iPad for added security.” Interior storage delivers enough room for various accessories, a Bluetooth keyboard, and more. There’s even a designated slot for your Apple Pencil. On the outside, you’ll find the usual BookBook visuals made to fit right in with your existing library. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers. Head below for more models on sale.
Other notable Twelve South BookBook deals:
- 9.7-inch iPad: $64 (Reg. $80)
- 10-inch iPad Air/Pro: $64 (Reg. $80)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $80 (Reg. $100)
If you’re looking for a more traditional case option, consider going with Spigen’s iPad cases which start at around $10 via Amazon. You’ll find everything from ultra-slim options to more robust designs with built-in kickstands.
Twelve South BookBook iPad Cases feature:
- Vintage style leather portfolio case for iPad Pro
- Unique Book design protects and disguises iPad for added security
- Integrated kickstand angles iPad for comfortable sketching and typing
- Converts to adjustable display and movie-watching stand
- Interior pocket stores Apple Pencil or iPad stylus inside spine
