Twelve South’s BookBook iPad cases are all on sale from $64 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a handful of notable discounts on Twelve South’s BookBook Vol. 2 cases headlined by the 11-inch iPad Pro model for $71.99. You’d typically pay $90 here. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This case features a full-grain leather design that “protects and disguises iPad for added security.” Interior storage delivers enough room for various accessories, a Bluetooth keyboard, and more. There’s even a designated slot for your Apple Pencil. On the outside, you’ll find the usual BookBook visuals made to fit right in with your existing library. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers. Head below for more models on sale.

Other notable Twelve South BookBook deals:

If you’re looking for a more traditional case option, consider going with Spigen’s iPad cases which start at around $10 via Amazon. You’ll find everything from ultra-slim options to more robust designs with built-in kickstands.

Twelve South BookBook iPad Cases feature:

Vintage style leather portfolio case for iPad Pro

Unique Book design protects and disguises iPad for added security

Integrated kickstand angles iPad for comfortable sketching and typing

Converts to adjustable display and movie-watching stand

Interior pocket stores Apple Pencil or iPad stylus inside spine

