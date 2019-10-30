Twelve South’s BookBook iPad cases are all on sale from $64 at Amazon

- Oct. 30th 2019 7:31 am ET

Amazon is offering a handful of notable discounts on Twelve South’s BookBook Vol. 2 cases headlined by the 11-inch iPad Pro model for $71.99. You’d typically pay $90 here. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This case features a full-grain leather design that “protects and disguises iPad for added security.” Interior storage delivers enough room for various accessories, a Bluetooth keyboard, and more. There’s even a designated slot for your Apple Pencil. On the outside, you’ll find the usual BookBook visuals made to fit right in with your existing library. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers. Head below for more models on sale.

Other notable Twelve South BookBook deals:

If you’re looking for a more traditional case option, consider going with Spigen’s iPad cases which start at around $10 via Amazon. You’ll find everything from ultra-slim options to more robust designs with built-in kickstands.

Twelve South BookBook iPad Cases feature:

  • Vintage style leather portfolio case for iPad Pro
  • Unique Book design protects and disguises iPad for added security
  • Integrated kickstand angles iPad for comfortable sketching and typing
  • Converts to adjustable display and movie-watching stand
  • Interior pocket stores Apple Pencil or iPad stylus inside spine

