Amazon’s Mid-Back Office Chair descends to $52.50, available in three colors

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Mid-Back Office Chair for $52.30 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked. This wallet-friendly office chair features a faux-leather seat and back. Height, angle, and tilt can be adjusted, ensuring you will be able to find a comfortable position. It weighs 26.7-pounds and is backed by a 1-year warranty from Amazon should any unexpected defects arise. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re alright with a black colorway and mesh back, have a look at this AmazonBasics Chair. Currently priced at $47, this alternative shaves another $5 off today’s spending. Nearly 3,700 Amazon shoppers have leave an average 4.1/5 star rating.

No matter which chair you end up with, you might as well take a look at the deal we just found on Ameriwood’s Owen Retro Desk. It’s an affordable office solution that sports a minimalistic style and a tad of retro flair.

AmazonBasics Mid-Back Office Chair features:

Mid-back office chair with brown PU upholstery (faux leather) on seat and back

Adjustable-height padded seat; adjustable seat angle; tilt control

Nylon arms with upholstery pads for enhanced comfort; weighs 26.7 pounds

5-legged base with durable casters for smooth-rolling mobility

Measures 24 by 24.2 by 34.8 to 38.6 inches (LxWxH); backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty

