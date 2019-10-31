Spruce up a home office with Ameriwood’s Owen Retro Desk: $47.50 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk for $47.59 shipped. This desk currently fetches $78 at Walmart, leaving you with up to a $30 savings. Today’s deal is within $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This desk features a light brown surface that is supported with hairpin legs. It’s an affordable way to modernize your space while maintaining a bit of retro flair. The surface is roughly 3.5-feet wide, leaving you with plenty of room for getting work done on a MacBook, Chromebook, or portable PC. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep your new desk looking that way for quite a while when pairing it with Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes. A total of 24 pre-moistened wipes come in the package, providing you with a lot of cleaning for just $4.

Those on the hunt for a simplistic way to charge atop this new desk should have a look at Nomad Base Station: Hub Edition. I covered its release about a year ago and detailed its wide ranging capabilities. Read all about it to learn more.

If you’re in need of a new laptop, the Acer Chromebook deal we found earlier today may signal that it’s finally time to jump. The price has dropped $220, yielding a respectable device for $600.

Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk features:

  • Place the slim Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk in the living room, dining room or bedroom for an industrial feel
  • Minimal assembly required. Dimensions: 26.75″h x 40″w x 19.5″d. Shipping weight is approximately 30.21 lbs
  • A light brown with gray undertones top pairs perfectly with the gray hairpin legs
  • This unit was crafted from laminated particleboard with powder-coated metal legs

