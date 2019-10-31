Spruce up a home office with Ameriwood’s Owen Retro Desk: $47.50 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk for $47.59 shipped. This desk currently fetches $78 at Walmart, leaving you with up to a $30 savings. Today’s deal is within $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This desk features a light brown surface that is supported with hairpin legs. It’s an affordable way to modernize your space while maintaining a bit of retro flair. The surface is roughly 3.5-feet wide, leaving you with plenty of room for getting work done on a MacBook, Chromebook, or portable PC. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk features:

Place the slim Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk in the living room, dining room or bedroom for an industrial feel

Minimal assembly required. Dimensions: 26.75″h x 40″w x 19.5″d. Shipping weight is approximately 30.21 lbs

A light brown with gray undertones top pairs perfectly with the gray hairpin legs

This unit was crafted from laminated particleboard with powder-coated metal legs

