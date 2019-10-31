Add substantial I/O to your setup with Sabrent’s dock for $59.50 (Reg. $90)

Store4PC via Amazon offers the Sabrent Universal Docking Station for $59.49 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 with today’s deal being the second-best offer we’ve tracked since spring when it dropped to $50. This dock works with both Mac and PCs, delivering extra USB ports, HDMI output, Ethernet and more. The built-in tablet dock offers an extra level of functionality, and you can even charge devices using the 2.4A charging ports. It’s an easy way to add substantial I/O to your setup without paying for far pricier setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re depending on one of the latest Macs for your everyday carry, you likely need a USB-C-equipped hub. This model from Anker offers three USB-A ports, a single HDMI output and Gigabit Ethernet. Not to mention it comes in a sleek Space Gray color to match your Mac. It retails for $40 at Amazon but if you clip the $5 on-page coupon it will drop down to $35. It also has excellent ratings from over 500 reviewers at Amazon.

Sabrent Universal Docking Station:

Now with one simple USB cord, you can have access to up to two Full-HD displays (HDMI and DVI-I) for mirroring/extending your desktop to external monitors, as well as Gigabit Ethernet network data, microphone, speakers, external hard drive, optical disk drive, printers, USB keyboard, mouse and many other USB devices. Improve productivity when you multiply your screen space with one or two high-resolution external monitors. The sturdy stand holds the tablet upright to provide an additional display.

