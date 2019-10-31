ASICS Unisex Cushion Low Cut Socks drop to $5 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)

- Oct. 31st 2019 4:58 pm ET

$4.85
0

Amazon is offering the ASICS Unisex Cushion Low Cut Socks in Heather Gray from just $4.85 Prime shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $10 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for everyday use and they’re gender neutral, so anyone can wear them. They also have cushioning for added comfort and are moisture-wicking to help keep you breathable. Best of all, this style has a padded heel to keep your foot from sliding out of your shoe. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews.

However, if you would like a little more cushion in your shoes the Foot Petals Fancy Feet Ball Inserts may be just the solution. This insert is priced at $4.63 and can fit into almost any shoe. It also features antimicrobial material to help keep feet cool and dry. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

ASICS Cushion Low Cut Socks feature:

  • Soft sole cushioning for added comfort, Three pair pack
  • Moisture management and knit-in mesh for ventilation and breathability
  • Y” heel gore fit
  • Single tab ankle fit helps protect against irritation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$4.85

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author