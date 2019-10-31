ASICS Unisex Cushion Low Cut Socks drop to $5 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)

Amazon is offering the ASICS Unisex Cushion Low Cut Socks in Heather Gray from just $4.85 Prime shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $10 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for everyday use and they’re gender neutral, so anyone can wear them. They also have cushioning for added comfort and are moisture-wicking to help keep you breathable. Best of all, this style has a padded heel to keep your foot from sliding out of your shoe. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews.

However, if you would like a little more cushion in your shoes the Foot Petals Fancy Feet Ball Inserts may be just the solution. This insert is priced at $4.63 and can fit into almost any shoe. It also features antimicrobial material to help keep feet cool and dry. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

ASICS Cushion Low Cut Socks feature:

Soft sole cushioning for added comfort, Three pair pack

Moisture management and knit-in mesh for ventilation and breathability

Y” heel gore fit

Single tab ankle fit helps protect against irritation



FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

