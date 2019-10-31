AT&T is one of the nation’s largest carriers, owning the market on both cellular and home internet as well as cable television through DirecTV. What discounts can we expect to find at AT&T on Black Friday 2019? Well, there’ll be savings on Apple gear galore plus even more.

When is Black Friday at AT&T?

If last year is any indication, AT&T will begin their Black Friday sales on the holiday itself, which is November 29th. While AT&T usually waits until reasonably late in the game to launch its discounts, there is a possibility for some early savings to come.

Will AT&T be open on Thanksgiving?

No, AT&T will not have its retail stores open on Thanksgiving. While there’ll likely be online deals on Thanksgiving day, you won’t be able to visit a local store then.

When will the Black Friday ad be released?

We’ll likely see AT&T’s Black Friday plans come sometime in the next few weeks, as last year we saw some information drop about 3-4 weeks out from the shopping holiday.

AT&T free shipping

AT&T offers free standard shipping on all orders, with select smartphones and accessories receiving no-cost next-day delivery. Same-day in-store pickup is also available, generally speaking.

How to save at AT&T on Black Friday

If this year is anything like time past, AT&T will offer a variety of discounts for its shoppers. From upgrade promotion to add-a-line or port-in sales, the carrier is likely to have just about everything available for you to browse.

Will AT&T price match competitors for Black Friday

AT&T does not offer price matching, sadly.

What will be on sale

Apple’s latest and greatest smartphones are bound to be on sale, as AT&T is one of the biggest to offer sign-up discounts on new devices. One such promotion we’re expecting to see is a buy-one-get-one-free sale, which would give you two iPhone 11’s for the price of one.

Another area we’ll likely see some discounts hit is AT&T’s own DirecTV service. You’ll probably be able to bundle DirecTV with your phone service, as well as score some bonus gift cards and more when signing up.

We are also hoping to see AT&T give away Apple TV 4K with select plans of its AT&T TV online streaming service, similar to what it’s done with DirecTV Now in the past.

