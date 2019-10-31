Bella’s Belgian Maker cooks 4 waffles at once for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Belgian Waffle Maker in Copper/Titanium (BLA14608) for $19.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and about $7 below the best Amazon third-party listings. This is the lowest total we can find. Featuring a reinforced titanium design, this model is scratch-resistant and features “healthy-eco” non-stick ceramic cooking plates. Capable of making 4 waffles at once using the rotatable design, it packs 1,000-watts of power to make “thick, evenly cooked waffles.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

However, if you don’t need to make 4 waffles at once, there are options out there for half the price. Most notably, the best-selling Dash Mini Maker which currently starts at $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. Clearly you won’t be getting as much waffle out of this thing by comparison to today’s featured deal, but it’s also 50% less and can cook everything from hash browns to paninis as well. Or just grab the pumpkin shaped model which is also down at $10 right now.

Bella Belgian Waffle Maker:

Enjoy a warm and crispy breakfast at home with this Bella Belgian waffle maker. The Healthy-Eco ceramic coating on the plates prevents food from sticking and burning, and the reinforced titanium design resists scratching and ensures lasting use. This 1000W Bella Belgian waffle maker rotates on its stand for even cooking.

