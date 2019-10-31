Score a month of CBS All Access for FREE when you use this promo code

CBS is offering one month of its All Access streaming service for FREE when you use the code OCTOBERSHOWS at checkout. This is valid for all plan types and new subscribers, while those who are returning should be eligible as well. Regularly, you’d expect to pay either $6 or $10 for All Access, depending on whether you chose the limited or no commercials plan. CBS’ streaming service includes just about all of the company’s content, including some of my personal favorites like Seal Team, NCIS, NCIS New Orleans, Bull, and many more.

While you can easily use CBS All Access on a computer, it also works with Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and even Chromecast. A streaming media player will allow you to easily watch your favorite TV shows on the big screen, instead of being stuck to a laptop’s display.

This discount comes on the eve of Apple TV+ launching. If you’ve not yet heard of Apple’s streaming service, we have all of the details right here. Also, don’t forget that Verizon is partnering with Disney+ to bring you an entire year of Mickey’s streaming platform at no additional cost.

Ready. Set. Binge! We’ve made it easier than ever to access the shows you love from America’s #1 network – live and on demand! Catch up on fan favorites like NCIS, The Young and the Restless and Madam Secretary, stream exciting new comedies & dramas or discover something you’ve never seen before!

