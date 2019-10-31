Cosori’s highly-rated air fryers start at $69 in today’s Gold Box (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Cosori air fryers. The 1500-Watt, 3.7-quart variant is now on sale for $68.98 shipped. Regularly between $80 and $100, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the lowest total we can find. Walmart’s best listing have it at $100 as well. It includes a spacious square, 3.7-quart cooking basket with a non-stick, dishwasher-safe design. This model sports 11 preset coking functions too (steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, french fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread, desserts, and preheat). It ships with a 2-year warranty and a 90-day money-back guarantee. Not only is it an Amazon best-seller but it also carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,600 customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the larger 5.8-quart Cosori Air Fryer on sale for $84 in today’s Gold Box. Regularly up to $120, this one is at a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It sports essentially the same feature set, albeit in a larger form factor.

However, if you don’t need that kind of capacity for your personal air frying needs, consider the Dash Compact Air Fryer from $42 shipped. It won’t be feeding the whole family, but it’s great for side dishes and won’t reach nearly as deep in to your pocket. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

Cosori Air Fryer:

Designed in California. Special improved ergonomic angled display provide better viewing, without bending over. Slimmer footprint fit on your countertop and save your space. Check out our VIDEO on the left side & take a quick tour of this 11 in 1 COSORI square air fryer!

SQUARE BASKET & DISHWASHER SAFE – Compared to other 3.7Qt basket, COSORI Square basket has larger & more usable space to put more food than Round design basket in the market. Removable nonstick coated basket are dishwasher safe, PFOA-free & BPA-free.

