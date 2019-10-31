Kate Spade updates your accessories with extra 30% off all sale styles

Kate Spade offers an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code TREATME at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Fall is a wonderful time to update your handbag. One of our favorite styles from this sale is the Sydney Small Double-Zip Satchel. You can find it currently on sale for $125, which is down from its original rate of $179. This satchel can be carried handheld or as a crossbody as well. It’s also a available in several color options and can transition easily from day to night. Best of all, this style features luxurious gold hardware and a satin interior that helps you easily access your belongings. Also, be sure to check out the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

