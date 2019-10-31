Little Giant’s 22-foot Velocity Multi-Use Ladder is down to $159 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the Little Giant 22-Foot Velocity Multi-Use Ladder for $159 shipped. This is over 30% off its regular rate of $230 and is the best available. Offering up to a 22-foot reach, this ladder can be used in a variety of ways. You’ll be able to configure it as a single a-frame, double a-frame (great for scaffolding), or an extension ladder. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those looking to save a bit of cash, just lose a bit of reach. This Delxo Folding 3 Step Ladder is $46 shipped at Amazon. Though it only offers three steps, this is great for getting to the top of the fridge, pantry, or cabinets.

While you’re on the top of your ladder hanging Christmas lights, be sure to use this outdoor smart plug to alleviate having to turn things on and off manually.

Little Giant Velocity Ladder features:

The Model 22 converts to a 19 foot extension ladder – Enjoy an unmatched feeling of stability, dual-pin hinge, wide-flared legs and the highest quality construction. It is a true two-person ladder. Use the Velocity as multiple sizes of A-frame, extension, 90-degree ladders, or as a scaffold system. Buy one ladder to do the job of five,A-Frame max height :9’1”,A-Frame min height: 5’1”,Extension max height: 19′,Extension min height:11′,Rung Size Single Section:Inner: 1.5” Outer: 1”,Stepladder height: 5’7″,Storage Depth: 9”,Storage height: 5’7″,Width at base: 27″

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!