Automate Christmas lights with this outdoor smart plug at $18 (30% off), more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Meross smart home devices starting at $18 Prime shipped with the Outdoor Alexa-enabled Dual Outlet Smart Plug. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Usually selling for $26 at Amazon, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention and matches the second-best price we’ve seen. This smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars from over 620 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the Meross Smart 3-Way Light Switch for $19.99. Down from $30, today’s price cut saves you 33% and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. Sporting the same integration with Alexa or Assistant as the featured deal, this in-wall switch is a great way to affordably automate one’s overhead lights and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 225 customers. Shop the rest of the sale for additional discounts on smart home gear.

We’re also seeing plenty of other smart home deals today, headlined by an all-time low on Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub at $30 (Reg. $50). Or if smart cameras are more your speed, score a two-pack of Arlo’s Ultra 4K Security Cameras for $518.50 (Reg. $600)

Meross Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

Be annoyed by frequent offline of other plugs? Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, Meross smart plug has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Name the two sockets separately. Control them individually via Meross app or Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant voice commands. Control all your smart plug, surge protector, single pole/3 way/dimmer wall switch, bulbs, humidifier, smart garage door opener and many other smart devices with one Meross app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!