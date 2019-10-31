Ditch the pro price with a Mario-themed PowerA Switch Controller at $37.50

Amazon is offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller (Mario Silhouette) for $37.50 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like GameStop and is within a mere penny of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This affordable controller serves as a solid option for folks that are put off by the cost of Nintendo’s Pro offering. It’s design is much more ergonomic than Joy-Con controllers, yielding a more comfortable experience while gaming. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Have a look at our launch coverage for more information.

Considering the controller above runs on AAs, it may be worth bagging an 8-pack from Amazon for $4. The controller lasts for 30 hours on two AAs, meaning this $4 investment should easily provide a couple months of game time.

Speaking of PowerA Switch controllers, the company recently announced Pokémon Sword and Shield styles. They look excellent. Head over to our coverage and you’ll find photos and lots of juicy details.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Controller features:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty

