Following the flood of Switch Lite accessory announcements, PowerA is returning with yet another new product debut for Nintendo’s ecosystem. Enter its new Pokémon Sword and Shield Enhanced Wireless Switch Controllers, which we’re getting a first look at thanks to PowerA’s partnership with Best Buy. Featuring unique gradient designs packed with symbols of Pokémon from the Galar region, these new gamepads look to catch the eye of trainers gearing up for the latest titles. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming releases.

PowerA debuts two new Switch controllers ahead of Sword and Shield

Fitting into PowerA’s existing lineup of Enhanced Wireless Switch Controllers, the new Sword and Shield variants don’t mix too much up overall here. You’re looking at the standard Switch gamepad form-factor and button layout, complete with two joysticks, a D-Pad on the left and A, B Y, and X switches on the right.

Where the new Pokémon version does differ from the norm as far as PowerA’s controller go are two unique designs that draw inspiration from Sword or Shield, respectively. Both styles borrow the color palette from their companion game’s logo, with the Sword version sporting a green and blue coat of paint. As for the Shield option, a bold red and pink style can be found instead.

These color gradient designs are pretty unique for the Switch controller market, first-party, or otherwise. While it’s not hard to come by colorful options now at Amazon, none have looked to capture this aesthetic. So there’s an appeal here aside from the Pokémon stylings.

And speaking of that Sword and Shield influence, you’ll find all three of the Galar region’s starter Pokémon on each controller. This inclusion makes PowerA’s new releases the first to embody the like Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, let alone any of the latest Galar natives.

Pricing is expected to land at $49.99 per controller, in-line with the rest of the brand’s existing options. Despite Best Buy’s tweet, we’re willing to bet that both styles of controller will debut later this fall ahead of Sword and Shield’s release.

9to5Toys’ Take

Design-wise, we’ve seen much better-looking controllers from PowerA in the past. While unique green/blue and red/pink stylings are slick in their own right, the added images of Galarian starters seem thrown in at the last minute. When PDP recently debuted its Switch Lite travel cases, I particularly enjoyed the more toned-down Pokémon design. That same approach is far from present here, as PowerA looks to be targeting younger gamers with its latest.

So while the idea of a Sword and Shield-themed controller is inherently enticing to me, I’ll just have to hold out and see if Nintendo or another third-party accessory manufacturer has some Pokémon-themed plans in store.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!