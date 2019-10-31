Sperry’s Halloween Sale offers select sneakers from just $31 + free shipping

Today only, Sperry is offering select sneakers for $31 with code TRICKORTREAT at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Striper II Corduroy Sneaker is currently marked down to $31 and originally was priced at $65. These sneakers feature a classic corduroy pattern that’s great for fall and they were designed to be lightweight. It also has a flexible rubber outsole and no-slip grip outsole to promote traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Seaside Perforated Varsity Sneaker is also marked down to $31 and originally was priced at $75. Its slip-on style makes it convenient to head out the door and a memory foam insole promotes comfort. Better yet, they’re available in four versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

