T-Mobile is affectionately known as the “UN-Carrier” around these parts, doing things that no mobile provider has done before. Black Friday is under a month away, and T-Mobile is known for doing the yearly shopping holiday big. So, let’s take a look at what we can expect at T-Mobile Black Friday 2019.

When is Black Friday at T-Mobile?

If history serves, T-Mobile generally starts their Magenta Friday traditions about a week before Black Friday hits. This means we should start to see some discounts from the UN-Carrier come out in just a few weeks.

Will T-Mobile be open on Thanksgiving?

Nope, no T-Mobile store shopping will happen on Thanksgiving day. However, you’ll be able to take advantage of Thanksgiving day sales online, if history repeats itself.

When will the Black Friday ad be released?

We got our first glimpse at T-Mobile’s Black Friday ad just two days before the sales started, leaving very little time to prepare. However, the sales did start a full week before Black Friday itself, so there was still enough time leftover to make sure that the major deals were well prepared for.

T-Mobile free shipping

T-Mobile offers free shipping on all device purchases. However, accessories are best picked up in store (or added to a device order) as shipping charges could apply and will vary.

How to save at T-Mobile on Black Friday

T-Mobile will offer many different ways to save this Black Friday. From free devices when you commit to a payment plan, phones to add-a-line discounts, unheard of accessory pricing, and potentially even discounted rate plans for new subscribers, the Magenta deals are generally available both online and in-store.

Will T-Mobile price match competitors for Black Friday?

No, T-Mobile doesn’t normally offer price matching throughout the year and likely won’t again this year.

What will be on sale?

This year we’re expecting to see some great buy-one-get-one free deals on Apple’s latest iPhone 11/Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones. Another area that we’re expecting T-Mobile to dig deep into their own pockets for is Apple Watch Series 5. Last year, The UN-Carrier did $200 off an Apple Watch Series 4 if you purchased another one, marking an incredible deal.

With Google launching the Pixel 4 just a few weeks ago on T-Mobile, we should also see some killer discounts there too. Given that this is the first year that a Pixel has been available directly at T-Mobile, we’re in uncharted territory as to how big of a sale we’re talking about here, but it should be great none-the-less.

T-Mobile also puts quite a few accessories on sale generally. This will bring discounts on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more. And, given that they now sell smart home gear, we’re expecting to see quite a few discounts in those areas too.

