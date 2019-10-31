Today only, H&M takes 25% off any item sitewide + free shipping

Today only, H&M takes 25% off any item sitewide including fall outerwear, jeans, flannels, sweaters, dresses, accessories, and more. Best of all, receive free shipping with promo code 3544 at checkout. A jacket is a staple piece in your wardrobe for fall. A very on-trend piece for men this season is the Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket. This style feels like a jacket but appears like a shirt and it’s very fashionable. It can easily be layered over t-shirts, sweaters or worn on its own. You can also style this shirt with jeans or khakis alike for different occasions. It’s currently marked down to just $37 and originally was priced at $50. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from H&M’s One-Day Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

