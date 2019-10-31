Trek with Mavic Pro using Lowepro’s BP 200 Backpack: $50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Adorama. That’s $15 off the typical rate, is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked, and among the best prices we’ve seen recently. If you own a drone and have been on the hunt for a way to travel with it, this Lowepro backpack could be just the solution you need. It’s made with Mavic Pro and Air in mind, and sports a variety of pockets and compartments throughout for stowing a smartphone, extra drone batteries, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Keep your budget in check when opting for Lenovo’s B210 Backpack. This bag is only $13, but shifts its focus away from drones and towards MacBooks up to 15.6-inches in size. Over 200 Amazon shoppers have rated this offering 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a larger backpack capable of carrying a drone, camera, MacBook, and iPad, the Lowepro BP 400 is still on sale for $35. This solution is perfect for those needing to haul lots of pro-level gear.

Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack features:

DRONEGUARD BP 200. Built to hold a DJI Mavic Pro plus hydration reservoir; keep your thirst quenched and your device safe and secure in this streamlined backpack

CUSTOMIZABLE INTERIOR. Flexible dividers and outside pockets securely house a DJI Mavic Pro, transmitter, up to 5 extra batteries, a 2 liter hydration reservoir, snacks, charging cords, and smartphone

