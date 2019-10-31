Üllo’s Wine Purifier + free 10-pack of filters now down to $40 ($90 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Üllo Wine Purifier with a free bonus 10-pack of filters for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80, Amazon’s best listings have it starting at $65 without the extra $30 in filters thrown in. Today’s deal is at least $55 in savings. Using selective sulfite capture tech, this little gadget is designed to rid your beverage of impurities and those floaty bits that can ruin any decent glass of wine. Along with silicone display base and velour travel bag, it includes 4 single bottle filters alongside the additional bonus 10-pack, making this one of the best Üllo deals we have ever tracked. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you’re not the type to take your wine drinking all that serious, a $40 accessory you have to buy filters for might be overkill. But you can still enhance the wine experience for less using something like a Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer for just $15 Prime shipped. While it won’t protect you from sulfites, it will infuse your wine with the optimal amount of oxygen to bring out its proper flavor. Either way, both today’s lead deal and the Vintorio make for great wine accessories or as gifts over the holidays.

Üllo Wine Purifier:

Bring your favorite varietals back to their natural state with the Üllo wine purifier. It uses Selective Sulfite Capture technology to rid any still wine of sulfites and other impurities and has a built-in adjustable aerator to release aromas and smooth out flavors. The Üllo wine purifier comes with four single-bottle filters, a display case and handy travel bag.

