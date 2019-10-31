AirPlay 2 and HomeKit highlight VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K UHDTV at $260

Walmart offers the VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $259.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $400 for this model which originally retailed for over $425. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. With AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support in tow, this is arguably the most compelling deal we’ve tracked to date featuring Apple specs. You’ll also find Chromecast feature built-in here, ensuring that you’ll be able to stream content from just about any source. Other notable features include 4K and HDR support, three HMDI inputs, and a 60Hz refresh rate. This model won’t be a great fit as a primary home theater display, but it will certainly do the job in a den or bedroom. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

You can learn more about Apple’s recent move to bring AirPlay, HomeKit, and its Apple TV app to various platforms in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Bringing these features into the mix makes today’s deal all the more notable if you’re in Apple’s ecosystem.

VIZIO D50x-G9 UHDTV features:

Value and quality come together in the VIZIO D-Series™ 50” Class (49.5″ Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV, offering state-of-the-art 4K resolution, high dynamic range support, smart TV apps, and voice control compatibilities with select devices. The D-Series TV offers Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution, delivering four times the detail of a Full HD TV. HD video is automatically upscaled for the best possible picture, and the D-Series TV is equipped to support high dynamic range for dazzling colors and contrast. Featuring VIZIO’s SmartCast™ 3.0 with Apple AirPlay 2 support and Chromecast Built-in, streaming, controlling, and sharing your favorites has never been easier— no extra streaming devices or remotes needed. And every D-Series™ makes a great smart home companion, with voice control support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. The all-new 2019 VIZIO D-Series™ is designed to give you more. More detail in every picture, more ways to stream your favorites, and more of the great value you’d expect from VIZIO.

